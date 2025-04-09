Skip to Content
News

ITD launches effort to combat wrong-way drivers on Idaho highways

KIFI
By
today at 10:20 AM
Published 11:21 AM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is pushing drivers to know which way they are driving. The new initiative comes after several cases of impaired or distracted driving led to wrong-way driving accidents or arrests.

ITD met with the Idaho State Police and other local law enforcement this morning, April 9th, at 11:00 A.M.

The group met at the Thornton interchange off US-20 to address multiple occurrences of wrong-way driving recently.

This issue has caused a lot of public inquiry.

Local News 8 will look into how that plan to put a stop to this, updating this story throughout the day.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ariel Jensen

Ariel Jensen is a reporter for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content