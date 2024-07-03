Newly built CPKC Stadium of the KC Current to host NWSL championship game in November

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The championship game of the National Women’s Soccer League will be played Nov. 23 at CPKC Stadium. It is the home of the Kansas City Current and one of the first purpose-built stadiums for a professional women’s team in the world. The league made the announcement Wednesday. The $120 million, privately funded facility opened earlier this year on the banks of the Missouri River, just north of downtown Kansas City. The Current have sold out every match so far this season at the 11,500-seat stadium. The Current play the Orlando Pride on Saturday night in a matchup of the NWSL’s top two teams.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.