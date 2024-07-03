Northern California wildfire spreads, with more hot weather expected. Thousands evacuate

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters are battling a growing wildfire in northern California that has forced at least 13,000 people to evacuate with another day of extreme heat expected. The Thompson fire sent up a huge plume of smoke and grew to nearly 5 square miles by Wednesday morning. It broke out Tuesday about 70 miles north of Sacramento in and around Oroville. The city of 20,000 people declared a state of emergency Tuesday night. KCRA-TV reported at least several homes have been destroyed. There was no word of any injuries.

