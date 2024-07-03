Slovakia’s top court approves key parts of a contentious amendment of the penal code

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s highest legal authority has ruled that key provisions of a contentious amendment of the penal code drafted by the government of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico are in line with the country’s constitution. The legislation, which was approved by Parliament in February, faced sharp criticism at home and abroad. The Constitutional Court said on Wednesday that the changes — including the abolishing of the special prosecutors’ office handling serious crimes such as graft, organized crime and extremism — don’t violate the constitution. The changes also include reduced sentences for corruption and some other crimes, and the possibility of suspended sentences as well as a significant shortening of the statute of limitations.

