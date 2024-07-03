Trump revels in legal and political wins while Biden’s campaign reels from their debate

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump typically likes to be the one in the spotlight. But in the days since President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance, the presumptive Republican nominee has kept a low profile, leaving the focus on the drama engulfing the Democratic Party. The strategy comes as Trump and his campaign revel in a series of legal and political victories heading into the Republican National convention this month. Those victories include a Supreme Court ruling Monday that former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution and a ruling Tuesday by the judge in Trump’s New York criminal hush money trial to delay his sentencing, which had been scheduled for next week.

