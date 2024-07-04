He’s derided as dull, but Keir Starmer becomes UK prime minister with a sensational victory

LONDON (AP) — For someone often derided as dull, Keir Starmer has delivered a sensational election result. Starmer has led Britain’s Labour Party to a landslide election victory, and on Friday will become prime minister. It’s the latest reinvention for a man who went from human rights attorney to hard-nosed prosecutor and from young radical to middle-aged pragmatist. He became the first Labour Party leader to win a U.K. national election since Tony Blair. The son of a toolmaker, Starmer studied law at university and took on civil liberties cases before becoming chief prosecutor in 2008.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.