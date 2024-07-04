Millions swelter under dangerous Fourth of July heat wave

The National Weather Service says that around 134 million people in the U.S. are under alerts as an extremely dangerous and record-breaking heat wave broils much of the country. Regions that may see temperatures above 90 degrees or much higher into the triple digits include nearly all of the West Coast, the southern Plains, most of the lower Mississippi Valley into the Ohio Valley and parts of Florida. It’s a dangerous weather pattern hitting as fires burn in northern California, and just in time for a holiday weekend. Experts urge people to drink plenty of water and find air conditioning.

