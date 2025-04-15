Fish and Game reminds people to leave baby animals alone this spring

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Spring means mating season for many of Idaho's native animals, and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game wants to remind people to leave baby animals alone if you stumble across them in the wild.

According to Jennifer Jackson, communications manager for Fish and Game's Southeast Region, Idaho's wild birds and big game will soon start to find places to make their nests and have their young, and moving into baby season in May and June, it is especially important people remember to let baby animals lie.

"In order for us to continue with an abundant wildlife population, if you want to see wildlife grow, it's important to let mothers do their job of raising their young and continuing to grow their herds or their flocks," said Jackson. "When you bring an animal to us, you put that animal in danger."

Jackson said every year, Fish and Game gets visits from well-meaning outdoorspeople who bring wild chicks or fawns to the department office, thinking the animals were abandoned. In reality, wild baby animals are often left alone for hours at a time while their parents search for food or draw potential predators away from their babies' hiding places.

The best thing people can do for baby animals is leave them alone and trust their parents are nearby. Fish and Game prioritizes returning baby animals to their parents when they're brought in to the office, but it is not always possible to find where they came from, and some babies may need to be taken elsewhere for care.

For more information, or if you have questions or concerns about an animal's safety, you can contact the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Southeast Regional Office by calling (208) 232-4703 or visiting their website.