Gov Little approves SPAP benefits ban on soda and candy

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The state of Idaho is attempting to ban the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program from covering the purchase of candy and soda.

Governor Brad Little has signed House Bill 109 into law, under which the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will seek a waiver from the federal government to ban candy and soda from being purchased using food stamps, or SNAP benefits.

While similar legislation has failed in the past, the bill’s cosponsor, Senator Ben Toews, R-Coeur d’Alene, told lawmakers 20 other states are considering similar legislation in a movement called “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA), promoted by the U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"Idaho welcomes the MAHA movement. It is all about looking for creative ways to improve nutrition and increase exercise, the two main factors that influence overall health," Governor Little wrote in a statement to the press. "Secretary Kennedy said it so well: we need to take better care of ourselves and each other. He said it is an act of patriotism, and the future of our nation depends on it. Idaho couldn’t agree more."

In a prepared statement to the press, the U.S. Health Secretary applauded Governor Little's approval of the bill.

“I urge all governors to follow Idaho’s lead and submit innovative SNAP waivers to the USDA to reverse the childhood chronic disease epidemic and Make America Healthy Again," wrote U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

A "simple issue" or "missing the mark?"

The amended bill passed the Idaho Senate in a 25-10 vote and the Idaho House 48-20.

Opponents of the bill argued that the legislation would create difficulties for Idaho businesses and may even cause grocery stores to stop accepting SNAP benefits.

Other opponents argued that the bill's definition of candy was too broad and may impact other foods.

The bill's text defines candy as "a preparation of sugar, honey, or other natural or artificial sweeteners combined with chocolate, fruits, nuts, or other ingredients or flavorings in the form of confections, bars, drops, or pieces."

“I do recognize the complexities of defining candy and soda, but at the same time, this issue is not complex at all. It is actually quite simple: assistance from the government should go toward healthy foods, not foods that cause so many health problems,” Governor Little wrote in a prepared statement.

Senator Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, argued that the bill misses the mark in both health and combating the obesity epidemic.

"If we really wanted to address obesity, we would be providing more cash incentives for low-income folks so they could actually purchase foods that cost more, that are healthy," said Sen. Wintrow. "This is just one more way to control poor people, (and) show our disdain for their lack of good decision making."