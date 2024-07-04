Which states could have abortion on the ballot in 2024? Arkansas organizers hope to join the list

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Organizers of an effort to scale back Arkansas’ abortion ban face a deadline to submit enough signatures to try to get their proposal before voters in November. Supporters of the proposed constitutional amendment must submit nearly 91,000 valid signatures from registered voters by Friday to qualify. If they’re successful, Arkansas would be the sixth state where election officials are validating signatures on abortion measures. Abortion related measures are already on the ballot in another five. The fate of the measures could reshape or confirm the trendlines that have developed in the nearly two years since the U.S. Supreme Court removed the nationwide right to abortion.

