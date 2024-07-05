A look at how settlements have grown in the West Bank over the years

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has approved the largest seizure of land in the occupied West Bank in over three decades and advanced plans to build thousands of new settlement homes. That’s according to Israeli anti-settlement monitoring group Peace Now. This marks the latest steps by Israel’s hard-line government meant to cement Israel’s control over the territory and prevent the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. Palestinians seek all three areas for their future state. In 56 years, Israel has built over 100 settlements across the West Bank. Settlers also have built scores of tiny unauthorized outposts. They’re tolerated or even encouraged by the government. Some are later legalized.

