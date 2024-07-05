Hungary’s Orbán arrives in Moscow for talks with Putin, a rare visit from a European leader

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has arrived in Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a rare visit to Russia by a European leader since it invaded Ukraine more than two years ago. The visit comes only days after Orbán made a similar unannounced trip to Ukraine, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and proposed that Ukraine consider agreeing to an immediate cease-fire with Russia. Orbán, widely considered Putin’s closest partner in the European Union, has routinely blocked, delayed or watered down EU efforts to assist Ukraine and impose sanctions on Moscow for its war. Orbán’s press chief told Hungarian news agency MTI that the trip to Russia on Friday is a “peace mission.”

