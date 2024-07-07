Key players: Who’s who at Alec Baldwin’s trial for the fatal shooting of a cinematographer

A dozen people were inside a movie set church the day Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza during a rehearsal for the Western film “Rust.” Now, almost three years later and after much legal wrangling, Baldwin is standing trial on a charge of involuntary manslaughter. The actor and producer has claimed the gun fired accidentally after he followed instructions to point it toward Hutchins, who was behind the camera. Prosecutors have accused Baldwin of being negligent. Witnesses will include some of those who were inside the church that fateful day in 2021. The list also includes numerous investigators and firearms experts.

