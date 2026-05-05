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12-year-old Rexburg boy reported missing

Samuel is reported missing in Rexburg on May 5, 2026.
Rexburg Police
Samuel is reported missing in Rexburg on May 5, 2026.
By
today at 8:41 PM
Published 8:56 PM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Rexburg Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy, named Samuel, who was reported missing in the Millhollow community. Samuel was last seen around 6:30 p.m.

He was wearing a dark blue sweatshirt with an orange octopus, black pants with white stitching, and possibly a Mario backpack.

Madison County Sheriff deputies and fire department personnel are assisting in the search.

If you have seen Samuel or know of his whereabouts, you're asked to contact police through dispatch at 208-372-5001.

Article Topic Follows: Rexburg

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