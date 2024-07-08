A Memphis man is now charged with attacking two homeless men in recent months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Court documents show a U.S. Army veteran charged with fatally shooting a homeless man also has been accused of attacking another homeless person with a knife in downtown Memphis. Shelby County court records show Karl P. Loucks was charged June 25 with aggravated assault after police said he cut a man twice with a knife. Loucks was charged May 31 with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Shaun Rhea, leading police to investigate whether there’s evidence that Loucks has attacked other homeless people. Loucks’ lawyer is declining comment on the assault charge. The lawyer has said that he’s looking into whether Loucks was acting in self-defense during two confrontations with Rhea.

