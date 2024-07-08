Florida teen bitten by a shark during a lifeguard training camp

PONCE INLET, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a shark bit a Florida teen on the leg during a lifeguard training camp. Volusia County Beach Safety says the attack occurred shortly before noon Monday near the Ponce Inlet lifeguard tower. The 14-year-old boy had been practicing water entries when he landed on a shark. Officials say the teen’s injuries weren’t considered life-threatening. He was taken by his parents to get stitches. Monday’s attack comes just days after two separate bite incidents in nearby New Smyrna Beach. A 26-year-old man was bitten on the foot while floating in an innertube Friday, and a 21-year-old man was bitten Thursday while playing football in shallow water.

