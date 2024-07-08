Gavin Newsom works to bolster Biden in a swing-state tour that could boost both their ambitions

HOOKSETT, N.H. (AP) — Gavin Newsom has emerged as President Joe Biden’s most prominent battleground-state soldier. The ambitious California governor made his first public appearance in New Hampshire as an elected official on Monday. It was the latest stop in a multi-state tour for Newsom as fights to help rescue Biden’s flailing campaign. Newsom told reporters at a highway rest stop that conversations about a Biden replacement were distracting and that the party’s current divisions were unhelpful. He also brushed aside a question about whether he would seek the party’s nomination at next month’s national convention should Biden leave the race. Said Newsom: “He’s going to be our nominee. And I look forward to voting for him.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.