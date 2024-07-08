Officials in Multnomah County, home to Portland, Oregon, report 4 suspected heat-related deaths amid heat wave
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials in Multnomah County, home to Portland, Oregon, report 4 suspected heat-related deaths amid heat wave.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials in Multnomah County, home to Portland, Oregon, report 4 suspected heat-related deaths amid heat wave.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.