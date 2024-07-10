The request for federal aid after Beryl opens rift between White House and Texas

HOUSTON (AP) — The damage left by Hurricane Beryl in Texas and requests for federal help has opened a rift between the White House and the state’s GOP leaders following the storm. President Joe Biden told the Houston Chronicle he had trouble reaching Republican Gov. Greg Abbott while waiting for the state to formally request a major disaster declaration that unlocks federal aid. Abbott has been in Asia on a trade mission since last week and has sharply pushed back on Biden’s version of events. Beryl made landfall in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday. More than 1 million homes and businesses in Texas were still without power as of Wednesday night.

