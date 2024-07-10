Water repair to impact Holmes Ave. traffic Thursday night

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (Idaho Falls News Release) -- The City of Idaho Falls Water Division will be replacing a water main valve on South Holmes Avenue between East 9th Street and East 10thStreet beginning at 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

South Holmes Ave will be closed to traffic during the construction with north and southbound traffic detoured around the construction zone. Drivers should expect minor traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes. Barring unforeseen delays, construction is anticipated to be complete prior to 9:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Water service interruption is expected to be limited to a few residences along South Holmes Avenue between East 9th Street and East 10th Street. These homes will be notified prior to any disruption in service.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we replace the water valve as quickly as possible.

For questions or concerns, contact the Water Division at (208) 612-8471.

Additional information on City of Idaho Falls construction projects can be found HERE.