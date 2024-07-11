Skip to Content
‘Bench Lake Fire’ forces evacuation of Inlet Campground

CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho - A fire is burning 7 miles south of Stanley and southwest of Red Fish Lake.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office is helping with the evacuation of the Inlet Campground. It is only accessible by boat.

Local News 8 talked to the front desk at the Red Fish Lodge. They say the fire is near the 3rd Bench Lake and helicopters were making drops.

The fire is called the Bench Lake Fire. It was first reported around 12:30 p.m. The fire is burning in the Sawtooth National Forest.

We will update this story as more information is released.

