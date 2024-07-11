Biden administration goes bigger on funding apprenticeships, hoping to draw contrast with GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it’s providing $244 million to expand and update the federal government’s registered apprenticeship program. It’s part of a larger effort to bring more people into higher-paying work that doesn’t require a college degree. White House Domestic Policy Adviser Neera Tanden and Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su are announcing the financial commitment in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The funding is the highest sum in the apprenticeship program’s history, with the money going to 32 states and 52 grantees.

