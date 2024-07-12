Houston hospitals report spike in heat-related illness during widespread storm power outages

HOUSTON (AP) — Medical officials in Houston say widespread power outages caused by Hurricane Beryl have flooded area hospitals with patients seeking treatment for heat-related illnesses and carbon monoxide poisoning due to using home generators improperly. The Houston Office of Emergency management said Friday that more than 320 patients suffered from heat-related illnesses, about triple the norm at this time of year. More than 120 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning from improper generator were also reported. Beryl initially knocked out power to about 2.7 million homes and businesses when it came ashore Monday. About 500,000 are expected to still be without power into next week.

