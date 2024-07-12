“It’s been busy” : How a local shaved ice hut is riding the heat wave

Photo Credit: Ashley Chilcutt

AMMON , Idaho (KIFI) — The Tiki Hut is located at the Ammon pool in McCowin Park. Owner Tami Barber has been running the business for 15 years, but this is her fourth year by the pool. With the most recent heat wave, she's noticed more customers looking for a frozen treat later in the season and earlier in the day.

"I think it has increased activity here in the park because usually July starts to taper down and we haven't tapered down yet, so it's been busy," Barber said.

Barber's son started the Tiki Hut after serving an LDS mission. She and her husband, Layne, took over the shaved ice business years later. In her experience, there is a distinct difference between a snow cone and shaved ice.

Tami Barber and her husband Layne serving shaved ice at a party. Photo Credit: Tami Barber

"Shaved ice is fluffy like cotton candy, and then the flavor stays in the top and gradually goes to the bottom as you eat it," she said. "So, that's way better than a snow cone."

The Tiki Hut's smallest shaved ice called the "Aloha" is their best seller with soft pretzels at a close second. Barber says her favorite shaved ice flavor is "White Out" — coconut with vanilla and cream.