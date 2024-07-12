Trump heads to Pennsylvania for pre-convention rally as VP announcement looms

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump will have one last chance Saturday to dramatically unveil his vice presidential pick on a rally stage before the Republican National Convention kicks off next week. Trump’s rally in western Pennsylvania, at the Butler Farm Show just outside Pittsburgh, comes as the former reality TV star and tabloid hound continues to tease his pick for maximum attention. But Trump has made clear in recent days that his preference is to dramatically reveal his pick live at the convention — something the ratings-obsessed former president has said would make the proceedings more “interesting” and “exciting.”

