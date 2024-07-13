Biden says he’s grateful Trump is safe after rally shooting, denounces political violence

By Michael Williams, CNN

Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden said in a statement Saturday he is grateful former President Donald Trump is safe after a shooting at his rally in Pennsylvania.

“I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania,” Biden wrote. “I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well.”

Biden added: “I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

The president is expected to speak on camera later Saturday from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where he was spending the weekend.

The shooting – which is being investigated as an attempted assassination, according to law enforcement officials – left Trump bleeding from the ear. A spokesperson said the former president was doing “fine” and being treated at a medical facility. The suspected shooter and at least one rally attendee were killed, Butler County, Pennsylvania, District Attorney Richard Goldinger told CNN.

Biden was attending mass at St. Edmond’s Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach when the shooting occurred. The shooting marks a massive turning point for Biden’s presidency, reelection run and the country writ large.

