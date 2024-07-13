State GOP National Committeeman reacts to assassination attempt on Trump

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (KIFI) - The assassination attempt on former President Trump happened on the eve of the Republican National Convention.

Idaho's delegation is in Milwaukee tonight. That includes Bryan Smith, the Idaho GOP National Committeeman. He spoke to Local News 8 about his reaction to today's events.

"It was pretty unbelievable after he had been ganged up on - or covered by - the Secret Service agents. And he came up. He was he was he was just stout in his resolve that he was not going to give up. You could see it. This is a man who has given everything, and just about today paid the ultimate price for his willingness to serve America."

Smith also spoke about the overall reaction of fellow Republicans at the convention today. He said there are two things he sees among his colleagues.

"One is, is that they are in disbelief. We all are in disbelief as to what happened. But there's also a universal sentiment - everybody's talking about it, - that they are very prayerful and grateful to God Almighty that Donald Trump was spared today. I mean, literally within centimeters."