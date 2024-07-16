Evacuation order issued for Burton Area in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - An evacuation order has been issued for home in the Burton area of Madison County.

The Madison County Fire Department has issued the following message.

Update 11:45 am: evacuation area extended south to 4500 S.

Evacuation notice in progress due to an active gas leak:

Homes and businesses in the Burton area along 3800 S., from 5500 W. to approximately 4500 W., and north to approximately 3200 S.

We will update this post when the evacuation notice has been lifted.