Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro is released from prison and is headed to Milwaukee to address the RNC

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro has been released from prison in Florida after completing his sentence for a contempt of Congress conviction and is expected to speak hours later at the Republican National Convention. The federal Bureau of Prisons says Navarro was released Wednesday after serving four months for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Republican then-President Donald Trump’s supporters. Navarro will head straight to Milwaukee to speak at the third night of the Republican National Convention. Navarro calls his conviction the “partisan weaponization of the judicial system.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.