US Army honors Nisei combat unit that helped liberate Tuscany from Nazi-Fascist forces in WWII

ROME (AP) — The U.S. military is celebrating an all-Japanese U.S. Army unit that was key in liberating Italy’s central Tuscan region from Nazi-Fascist forces in July 1944, even while their family members were interned at home as enemies of the state following Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor. Descendants of the Nisei soldiers traveled from different parts of the United States – California, Hawaii and Colorado – to attend the commemoration at the U.S. military base of Camp Darby, ahead of the 80th anniversary Friday of the liberation of nearby Livorno, in Tuscany.

