Marshall Public Library celebrating Free Comic Book Day May 3rd

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Marshall Public Library is taking a page out of the world of Comic Books in a celebration local superhero and science fiction fans won't want to miss.

In collaboration with Pocatello's Captain Bengal's Comic Cove, the library is participating in the 24th annual Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

"This event is absolutely free and welcomes everyone, no registration needed. Along with your free comic book, enjoy a comic-themed craft project, challenge yourself with a fun puzzle, and capture the moment at our hero-themed photo spot," writes the library staff. "The library thanks Bob Beason, owner of Captain Bengal’s Comic Cove, for his help and support with this event. Mr. Beason helped provide the comics for giveaway as well as the hero cutouts for the photo spot."

Free Comic Book Day is a worldwide event where comic book shops and libraries open their doors to new and longtime fans, offering a selection of special edition comics at no cost.

The event began on the same weekend as the premiere of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man in 2002, where over two million books were given away.

This year, the official Free Comic Book Day Retailer Selection Committee has chosen forty-six exciting titles, including popular franchises like Star Wars, Godzilla, Transformers, Mega Man, and Street Fighter. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or just discovering the world of comics, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

For more information on the worldwide celebration and a full list of available titles, click HERE or contact the Marshall Public Library at (208) 232-1263.