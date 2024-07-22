Largest trial court in the US closes after ransomware attack, California officials say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California officials say the largest trial court in the country is closed after a ransomware attack shut down its computer system late last week. Officials with the Superior Court of Los Angeles County say the court disabled its computer network upon discovery of the cybersecurity attack early Friday. The system remained down through the weekend. Officials said all 36 courthouse locations in the county were closed Monday. They say a preliminary investigation shows no evidence that users’ data was compromised. The Superior Court of Los Angeles County is the largest unified superior court in the United States.

