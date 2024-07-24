Chinese officials warn of risks from higher US tariffs, urge US business leaders to help mend ties

BANGKOK (AP) — Chinese officials have warned a delegation of top U.S. executives visiting Beijing this week that higher tariffs on imports from China will harm their businesses inside the country. The delegation of influential business people, including the CEOs of Fedex and Micron, followed a top-level meeting last week where ruling Communist Party leaders endorsed a blueprint for policies that included numerous pledges to improve the business environment for foreign investors. But they also vowed greater vigilance in protecting state secrets, a potential minefield for foreign businesses that face intense scrutiny of their China operations by authorities. Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the group he hoped they would advocate for a “correct understanding of China.”

