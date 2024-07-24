Fierce storm topples tree at Cambodian Angkor temple complex, killing 1 and damaging statues

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — One person has been killed and three others injured at Cambodia’s famed centuries-old Angkor temple complex when a large tree was blown down onto their vehicle during a fierce rainstorm. Officials said the accident occurred late Tuesday afternoon at the southern gate to Angkor Thom, which is near the more famous Angkor Wat temple and part of the same archaeological complex in the northwestern province of Siem Reap, about 200 miles northwest of the capital, Phnom Penh. The site is Cambodia’s most popular tourist attraction, and in the first half of this year attracted more than half a million international tourists, according to Cambodia’s Tourism Ministry.

