Harris to address historically Black sorority as her campaign hopes to win women of color

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris goes Wednesday to the solidly Republican state of Indiana. But she plans to speak there to a key Democratic constituency as her campaign sees advantages with women, Black, Latino, Asian and younger voters. Just three full days since entering the race after President Joe Biden’s departure, Harris will address the annual gathering of the historically Black sorority Zeta Phi Beta in Indianapolis. The Democratic campaign that previously saw a narrow path for the 81-year old Biden sees a wider avenue for the vice president. Campaign chair Chair Jen O’Malley Dillon issued a “victory” memo Wednesday that described the enthusiasm for Harris as “unprecedented.”

