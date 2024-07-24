Meta takes down thousands of Facebook accounts running sextortion scams from Nigeria

Meta says it has removed about 63,000 accounts engaging in financial sextortion scams — along with Facebook groups and pages that were trying to organize, recruit and train new scammers. The accounts were located in Nigeria. Meta said it also removed a coordinated network of about 2,500 accounts as part of the takedown. Sexual extortion, or sextortion, involves persuading a person to send explicit photos online and then threatening to make the images public unless the victim pays money or engages in sexual favors.

