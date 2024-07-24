Nebraska governor issues a proclamation for a special session to address property taxes

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has issued a long-awaited proclamation to call a special legislative session to address soaring property taxes. The Republican governor kept lawmakers waiting for weeks for the proclamation, ruffling some feathers, including those of some of his fellow Republicans. The proclamation does not include a call for the Legislature to change the state’s atypical system of splitting its Electoral College votes to a winner-take-all system. The proclamation was issued a day before lawmakers were ordered back on the job. Omaha state Sen. Justin Wayne called the timing of the proclamation from Pillen “blatant disrespect” for legislators’ time.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.