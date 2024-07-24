Snoop Dogg aims to inspire global audience at Paris Olympics as torch bearer before opening ceremony

PARIS (AP) — When Snoop Dogg agreed to become an Olympic torch bearer, the hip-hop star recalled an emotional, iconic moment watching Muhammad Ali light the cauldron at the 1996 Atlanta Games. Now, Snoop Dogg hopes to recreate some of that magic for a global audience watching the Paris Olympics. He’ll be one of the final torch bearers of the Olympic flame ahead of the Games’ opening ceremony on Friday. Along with his torch-bearing duties, Snoop Dogg will serve as a prime-time NBC correspondent during the Games. He’ll be on the ground exploring the city’s landmarks and attending competitions and events.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.