Uvalde school officer charged over actions during Robb Elementary shooting set to appear in court

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A former police officer for schools in Uvalde, Texas, who was part of the slow law enforcement response to the 2022 Robb Elementary School mass shooting is scheduled to make his first court appearance. Former Officer Adrian Gonzales and former schools police Chief Pete Arredondo are scheduled to appear in court Thursday on charges of abandoning and failing to protect children. They were indicted in June by a grand jury. They are the only two officers charged. Arredondo waived his arraignment and entered a not guilty plea. Officers waited more than 70 minutes to confront and kill the gunman inside the school.

