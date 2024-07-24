Wildfire smoke chokes parts of Canada and western US, with some areas under air quality alerts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dozens of wildfires are blazing across several western states, with some areas under air quality alerts or advisories. The Durkee Fire in Oregon, the largest active blaze in the U.S. and one of 31 fires in the state, covered nearly 400 square miles and an air quality warning was in effect for the entire region on Wednesday. Areas in Washington and Idaho were also under air quality alerts or advisories. In Canada, there are nearly 180 wildfires just in Alberta, and authorities issued an air quality advisory for Calgary, Alberta due to the wildfire smoke.

