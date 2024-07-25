A mysterious pile of bones could hide evidence of Japanese war crimes, activists say

TOKYO (AP) — Bones dug up from a wartime Army Medical School site in Tokyo decades ago and linked to victims of human experiments by Unit 731, Japan’s germ and biological warfare outfit, remain in a repository still waiting to find their home. A citizens’ group investigating the bones marked their 35th excavation anniversary Saturday, urging the government to allow an independent experts group to examine the bones. The Ministry of Health ministry says there is not enough evidence to link the bones directly to Unit 731, but activists say that there is more the government could be doing to shed light on a dark chapter in Japanese history.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.