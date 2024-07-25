Skip to Content
News

A year has passed since Niger’s dramatic coup. Life has become more dangerous and desperate

By
Published 12:15 AM

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — One year has passed since a dramatic coup in Niger. Coup leaders said they deposed the West African nation’s elected government for two key reasons: its security and economic crises. But those challenges have persisted, even worsened. The country’s 26 million people are among the world’s youngest and poorest, and they are struggling after the junta severed ties with key international partners. Those partners have imposed sanctions and suspended security and development support affecting close to half of Niger’s budget. On the streets, where thousands of people once cheered the coup, there is growing frustration.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content