Fewer Americans file for jobless claims as applications remain at elevated, but not troubling levels

Fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, but applications remained at recently elevated, though not troubling levels. Jobless claims for the week ending July 20 fell by 10,000 to 235,000 from 245,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. It’s the ninth straight week claims came in above 220,000. Before that stretch, claims had been below that number in all but three weeks so far in 2024. Weekly unemployment claims are widely considered as representative of layoffs, and though they have been slightly higher the past couple of months, they remain at historically healthy levels.

