Gabrielle Giffords stumps for Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania as campaign for running mate takes shape

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gabrielle Giffords, the former Democratic congresswoman who was grievously wounded in a 2011 shooting, is taking to the campaign trail for Vice President Kamala Harris, as Harris’ nascent presidential campaign gets off the ground and a parallel campaign to be Harris’ running mate takes shape. Giffords, speaking Thursday at the Salt & Light church in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, met with community activists in a predominantly Black section of Philadelphia hit by mass shootings recently. The event had been planned, Giffords aides say, well before Giffords’ husband U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro entered the conversation to be Harris’ running mate.

