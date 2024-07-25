Heavy rain in northern Japan triggers floods and landslides, forcing hundreds to take shelter

TOKYO (AP) — Heavy rain has hit northern Japan, triggering floods and landslides, disrupting transportation systems and sending hundreds of residents to take shelter at safer grounds. The Japan Meteorological Agency Thursday issued emergency warnings of heavy rain for several municipalities in the Yamagata and Akita prefecture, where warm and humid air was flowing. According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, one person went missing in Yuzawa city — in the Akita prefecture — after being hit by a landslide at a road construction site. It predicted up to 20 centimeters of more rainfall in the region through Friday evening, urging residents to remain cautious.

