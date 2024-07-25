House Republicans vote to rebuke Kamala Harris over administration’s handling of border policy
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are moving quickly to emphasize Vice President Kamala Harris’s role in the Biden administration’s handling of the U.S. border with Mexico. GOP lawmakers passed a resolution Thursday that condemns her performance in the job. The resolution is purely symbolic. It echoes an attack line that Republican Donald Trump has taken against Harris since she rose to become the likely Democratic presidential nominee. All House Republicans and six Democrats in tough reelection races voted for the resolution. President Joe Biden tasked Harris early in his administration with addressing the root causes of migration. Republicans say Harris didn’t do enough to clamp down on illegal immigration.