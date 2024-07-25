Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé’s ‘Freedom’ as her campaign song: What to know about the anthem

NEW YORK (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ first 2024 presidential campaign video is soundtracked by Beyoncé’s “Freedom,” a cut from her 2016 landmark album, “Lemonade.” “We choose freedom,” Harris says in the clip, as Beyoncé’s powerful chorus kicks in: “Freedom! Freedom! I can’t move. Freedom, cut me loose! Yeah.” Harris also used “Freedom” during her first official public appearance as a presidential candidate at her campaign headquarters in Delaware on Monday, and again on Tuesday, at the beginning and end of her rally in Milwaukee. Experts say the song holds a few different meanings and is an excellent attempt at rallying the youth vote.

