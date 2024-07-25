Melania Trump to tell her story in memoir, ‘Melania,’ scheduled for this fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Former first lady Melania Trump has a memoir coming out this fall, “Melania,” billed as “a powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has carved her own path, overcome adversity and defined personal excellence.” It’s the first memoir by Trump, who has made few public remarks in recent years and has been mostly absent as her husband, former President Trump, campaigns to return to the White House. “Melania” will be released by Skyhorse Publishing, which has published such Donald Trump supporters as former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and attorney Alan Dershowitz.

