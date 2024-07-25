More than a dozen African migrants dead, over 150 missing after their boat capsized on way to Europe

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The International Organization for Migration says more than a dozen migrants died and at least 150 others are missing after their boat capsized off Mauritania on their way to Europe, triggering a frantic search and rescue operation. There were 300 migrants on the boat that capsized on Monday near the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott, and 120 have been rescued by the Mauritanian Coast Guard, the IOM said in a statement on Wednesday. A surge of migrants has left West Africa in recent years through Senegal, from where they have to navigate north past Mauritania to reach Spain’s Canary Islands.

