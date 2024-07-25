Newsom issues executive order for removal of homeless encampments in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued an executive order for the removal of homeless encampments in his state. Newsom’s order directs state agencies on how to remove the thousands of tents and makeshift shelters across the state that line freeways, clutter shopping center parking lots and fill city parks. The order makes clear that the decision to remove the encampments remains in the hands of local authorities. Newsom’s order follows a Supreme Court ruling that allowed for such action. While Newsom cannot order local authorities to act, his administration can apply pressure by withholding money for counties and cities.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.